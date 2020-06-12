New Delhi: In accordance with phased ‘Unlock’ of coronavirus lockdown, the Health Ministry on Friday released a set of guidelines on the preventive measures for entry of people at religious places. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Shares Desperate Tweet on Behalf of Critical Patient Who Needs a Hospital Bed

According to the advisory, persons not following the central guidelines will be permitted to enter the premises. Here are the rules: Also Read - Formula 1 Cancels Races in Azerbaijan, Japan And Singapore Due to COVID-19 Crisis

1. No mask, no entry – No person will be allowed to enter any religious premises without wearing a mask or face cover. Also Read - Unlock 1: Night Curfew From 9 PM to 5 AM Remains But Don't Stop Buses on Highways, Centre Says to States, UTs

2. There will be separate entry and exit routes for people visiting religious places.

3. Shoes/footwear are to be taken off inside a person’s own vehicle only. No person will be allowed to leave their shoes inside or outside the premises.

4. Touching of statues, idols, holy books is strictly prohibited at religious places.

5. Recorded devotional music/songs will be played and choir/singing groups are to be avoided.

While religious places have reopened across the nation as part of the relaxations on lockdown, they will be armed with thermal screening, sanitisers, masks, and a bunch of other safety protocols. Temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras have been especially advised to follow the basic social distancing norms to avoid crowding amid the pandemic situation.