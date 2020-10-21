New Delhi: Five armed men on Wednesday looted more than Rs 7 lakh cash at gunpoint from a branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Haryana. Also Read - Haryana Woman Rescued After Being Locked Inside Toilet by Husband For Over a Year

The incident took place in broad daylight at Machhurauli village in Haryana. According to the police, the crime was committed at around 11 AM. There were more than 20 customers inside the bank.

The miscreants arrived on their bikes wearing black masks. A few of them entered holding guns in their hands and also snatched away the gun from the security guard. They also fired a few shots in the air, as seen in the CCTV footage.

#WATCH Haryana: Five armed men looted around Rs 7 Lakhs cash from Punjab National Bank in Machhrauli village of Jhajjar district today. They also snatched away the gun of bank's security guard. Police say, "Matter being investigated. Two DSP-rank officers looking into the case." pic.twitter.com/U6MAqnYFhp — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

“We have CCTV footage. We’re doing a detailed investigation. Around Rs 7 Lakhs looted. Two DSP-rank offices are looking into the matter, I am monitoring it personally. The case will be solved soon, criminals will be arrested and the looted cash will be recovered,” said SP Himanshu Garg.