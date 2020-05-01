New Delhi: Taking a prompt step to curb the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka, the Bengaluru Municipality has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 for spitting, urinating, littering and not wearing a mask in public amid the pandemic. Also Read - Is Your Area a COVID-19 Hotspot? Here's The Full List of Red, Orange And Green Zones in India

The new order comes into effect on Friday and will be implemented until further orders.

Commissioner of the city's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), B.H. Anil Kumar said, "Any person, institution, organisation, etc., violating these regulations shall be proceeded against by competent authorities empowered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897."

At the same, the city’s civic body said that for a repeat offender, i.e., on every second and subsequent violation, the BBMP will penalise Rs 2,000.

“Wearing a facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and in any working space with more than five people,” Kumar said.

Kumar also directed households and commercial establishments to seal used masks and gloves to be handed over to waste collectors for safe disposal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka government said that it intended to resume economic activities soon and a meeting in the same regard was held with representatives of associations of commerce and industries.

The government has also appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries till the time a strategy is formulated.