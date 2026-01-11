Home

Masood Azhar threatens India, issues big warning months after Delhi blast, says ‘thousands of suicide bombers are ready to…’

Masood Azhar, the UN-designated terrorist has issued a massive warning to India claiming that thousands of suicide bombers are on standby.

Masood Azhar warning to India: Months after Delhi blast shocked the nation, India has been shocked by a viral clip in which Masood Azhar, the Chief of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is purportedly issuing a deadly warning to India. In a recent clip that is going viral on social media, the Chief of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is being heard saying that thousands of suicide bombers are ready.

Triggering a wave of anger on the social media, the viral audio clip has sent shockwaves across the security agencies of India. For those unversed, Masood Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist who is accused of plotting multiple terror attacks against India from the Pakistani soil.

Masood Azhar’s warning clip to India

In the audio clip that is going viral on social media, terrorist Masood Azhar is heard saying that more than a thousand suicide bombers are ready to strike at any time, with their prime target being India. He also claims that if he reveals the “real” number of bombers, it will shock the global community, a report by IANS news agency said.

“Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1,000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega…” (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world’s media tomorrow…),” Azhar allegedly is heard saying in the audio.

The viral clip shows the dreaded terrorist saying that “thousands of bombers on standby” to infiltrate and prepared to carry out terror attacks in India.

