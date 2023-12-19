Home

News

INDIA Bloc MPs To Stage Protest Against Bulk Suspension, Likely To Boycott Remaining Parliament Winter Session

INDIA Bloc MPs To Stage Protest Against Bulk Suspension, Likely To Boycott Remaining Parliament Winter Session

A total of 92 MPs were suspended during the Winter Parliament Session in Monday. Following that, INDIA Block will be staging protest today and the opposition is most likely going to boycott the remaining session.

Gandhi Statue, Parliament Building

New Delhi: On Monday, December 18, 2023 a total of 92 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Parliament during the Winter Parliament Session which is the highest during a single session; this step was taken in response to the Opposition holding protests and raising slogans for the Parliament Security Breach that took place on December 13, 2023. With the suspension of 92 MPs, almost half of the strength of the INDIA Block in Rajya Sabha is lost and one-third in the Lok Sabha. Ahead of a new day of the Paliament Winter Session, the MPs of the INDIA Bloc will be staging a protest near the Gandhi statue in the building today and according to media reports, the MPs are most likely to boycott the remaining winter session..

Trending Now

MPs Bulk Suspension: INDIA Bloc To Stage Protests

Members of Parliament of INDIA bloc parties, including those suspended, will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Tuesday morning over their suspension and the ‘security breach’ incident. The opposition lawmakers seem to be unrelenting on the Parliament security breach incident that happened on December 13 and demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the House. The protest in front of the Gandhi statue is scheduled at 10.30 am, reports said.

You may like to read

Mass Boycott Of Remaining Winter Session Likely

As mentioned earlier, the Members of Parliament, in response to the bulk suspension of MPs, will be staging a protest today. According to media reports, along with the protests, a mass boycott of all the days of Parliament Winter Session that remain is most likely. In another news, PM Narendra Modi has arrived for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party Meeting.

Opposition Lashes Out At Modi Govt, Call It ‘Autocratic’

The reason behind the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited as “misconduct” and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair. Following the suspensions on Monday, opposition MPs lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and accused it of being “autocratic.” Kharge said that “democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs.” “With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that the opposition’s demands include a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion in both houses. Earlier on Monday, Congress’ suspended MP Surjewala said that the suspension is an attack on democracy, the Constitution of India, and the Ganga-Jamuni culture of the country. “What has not happened in the history of the country in seventy-five years has happened now; ninety-two MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha… This is not an attack on our rights; we represent the people. This is an attack on the democracy of this country. The Constitution of this country has been attacked. The Ganga-Jamuni culture of this country has been attacked. The tradition of the Constitution has been attacked in this country. The parliamentary decorum of this country has been attacked,” he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.