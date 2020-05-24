New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at both the BJP and the Congress over the ongoing migrant crisis in the country, particularly targeting the Sonia Gandhi-led party for what she referred to as ‘mass migration’ from villages to big cities. Also Read - Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal to Skip Sonia Gandhi's Mega Opposition Meet on Friday: Here's Why

Speaking to media today, the former UP CM said, “After Independence, Congress stayed in power for long and ruled in many states. Mass migration from villages to big cities occurred under their reign as weaker sections of society including Dalits, farmers and tribals found it hard to procure means of livelihood.” Also Read - 'Disgusting Politics...by BJP, Congress,' Mayawati's Attack Over Migrants' Crisis

“BJP and Congress, both share equal responsibility for the current situation of the migrant workers. It would have been better if before announcing the COVID-19 lockdown, migrant workers would have been given some time and facilitated to their native places,” she further said, on the ongoing exodus of migrants from big cities to their native places.

Notably, migrant labourers across the country were left without work after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation at 8 PM on March 24, announced a nationwide lockdown, to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the next day. The lockdown, which is currently in its fourth phase, has been in effect continuously since March 25, and is currently scheduled to end on May 31.

With public transport shut due to the lockdown, desperate migrants-often without food and water-had to resort to various means to get back to their native places, with many losing their lives on the way. The exodus continues despite the Centre running special trains and buses for them.

Today’s attack, notably, is Mayawati’s second on the two national parties in less than week over the migrant crisis.

The BSP as well as Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) were also among absentees from Sonia Gandhi-chaired opposition meet on Friday.