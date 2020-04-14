New Delhi: At a time when the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country has delayed the purchase of testing kits and is now critically short of them. Also Read - ‘Untold Misery And Suffering’: Rahul Gandhi Suggests ‘Smart’ Measures to Centre Amid Lockdown

He also said that with just 149 tests per million Indians, the country is now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). The Congress leader further suggested that mass testing is the key to fighting the virus and at present, the country is nowhere in the game.

"India delayed the purchase of testing kits and is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present, we are nowhere in the game," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had suggested some measures to the Centre, saying the lockdown needs a ‘smart’ upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing the businesses to gradually reopen in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP said that the one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners across the country.

“The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners. It needs a ‘smart’ upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen,” Rahul said.

Prior to this, he had also said that the economic slowdown has weakened Indian corporates and urged the Centre to ensure that no foreign interests take control of any such corporate at a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 crisis.