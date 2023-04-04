Home

Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Update: 7 Dead, 22 Rescued, Over 150 Feared Trapped at Nathu La

Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Update: 7 Dead, 22 Rescued, Over 150 Feared Trapped at Nathu La

Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Relief teams are at the site and rescue operations are underway. The avalanche occurred around 12.20 pm.

Major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula border area

Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: At least seven tourists were killed and several others injured after a massive avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathula border area on Tuesday, officials said. So far 22 tourists have been rescued after an avalanche at the 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula, said the BRO. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. Relief teams are at the site and rescue operations are underway. Over 150 people are feared trapped as the area is a famous tourist spot which sees a huge influx of tourists coming in. The avalanche occurred around 12.20 pm.

WATCH: Rescue Ops Underway After Major Avalanche Strikes Sikkim’s Nathula

#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula after an avalanche strikes the area in Sikkim 22 tourists rescued who were trapped in snow, rescued. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance… pic.twitter.com/l5gX087Fcw — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the Sikkim avalanche.

