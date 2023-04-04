Top Recommended Stories

  • Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Update: 7 Dead, 22 Rescued, Over 150 Feared Trapped at Nathu La
Updated: April 4, 2023 5:11 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Sikkim Avalanche
Major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula border area

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Relief Teams At Site After Major Avalanche In Nathu La

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Rescue Ops Underway In Sikkim’s Nathu La

  • 4:55 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Toll rises to seven as Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps has joined the search and rescue operation at the Nathu La border.

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, about 350 tourists who were not in the avalanche zone are returning to Gangtok after the BRO cleared the road towards the state capital.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, and Tourism Department officials are at the site to rescue people.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok’s hospital. “Rescue and clearance operations are still on,” a senior police official said.

Sikkim Avalanche LIVE Updates: At least seven tourists were killed and several others injured after a massive avalanche hit Sikkim’s Nathula border area on Tuesday, officials said. So far 22 tourists have been rescued after an avalanche at the 14th mile on Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula, said the BRO. 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. Relief teams are at the site and rescue operations are underway. Over 150 people are feared trapped as the area is a famous tourist spot which sees a huge influx of tourists coming in. The avalanche occurred around 12.20 pm.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates on the Sikkim avalanche.

Published Date: April 4, 2023 3:34 PM IST

