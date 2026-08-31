Massive blast rips through Kaushambi firecracker unit as 11 killed, rescue operations underway

According to preliminary information, the Kasuhambi firecracker factory was operating in a house some distance from the settlement.

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Kasuhambi blast (IANS image)

Kasuhambi: In a shocking turn of events from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi, eleven people were killed and five others were injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory on Monday. As per the official update, a fire broke out at the factory near Manauri Bazar on the Kaushambi-Prayagraj border, followed by a series of loud explosions which was so powerful that it caused panic in the surrounding area, and several houses were damaged. Here are all the details you need to know about the Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi factory blast.

Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Vipin Pal arrived at the scene and reviewed the rescue and relief efforts. He directed officials to expedite rescue operations to find those trapped under the debris and provide immediate medical care to the injured.

Firecracker factory blast on Prayagraj-Kaushambi border

“Information about the explosion at the firecracker factory on the Prayagraj-Kaushambi border was received at around 10.40 a.m. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway to find those trapped under the debris and provide medical care,” Pal said. He stated that due to the possibility of someone being trapped under the debris, all teams are conducting a continuous search operation.

Rescue operation underway in Kaushambi

“Anyone found in the debris during the rescue operation is immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.” According to the officials, a fire brigade team was dispatched to the site, along with six to eight ambulances. Police and administrative teams also arrived at the scene and began rescue and relief operations. The District Magistrate stated that rescue operations are currently underway at the site.

“So far, approximately three people have been reported dead, while approximately five are injured. The injured have been sent to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, where they are receiving treatment,” Pal said.

Following the accident, senior police and administrative officials from both Kaushambi and Prayagraj districts arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the firecracker factory was operating in a house some distance from the settlement. Several people were reportedly present inside the factory at the time of the accident. After the fire broke out, firecrackers exploded one after another, making it difficult for rescue teams to enter initially.

(With inputs from agencies)