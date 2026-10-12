Massive blast rocks Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, security heightened; key updates

A suspected IED blast rocked the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in J&K's Poonch district, prompting heightened security measures and vigilance.

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(Representational image/AI generated)

Poonch: A powerful explosion triggered by a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) rocked a forward area near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, October 12, 2026. Officials stated that the blast took place in the Satwal-Naki area near the zero line during the movement of a group of individuals on the Pakistan side of the LoC. Casualties were reported, and security forces have sounded a high alert across the sector to prevent potential security breaches.

Following a powerful explosion near the Line of Control (LoC), security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district were placed on high alert on Monday, October 12, 2026. According to official reports, the blast suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), occurred in the Satwal-Naki area of the Krishna Ghati sector, located right near the zero line, a report by PTI news agency said.

Following the explosion, security forces sounded an alert across the sector and intensified vigilance along the LoC to assess the situation and prevent any possible security breach, officials said. In response to the blast, Indian Army units and security agencies intensified surveillance and border patrol grids to safeguard forward villages and neutralize any possible intrusion.

In a separate development, Indian Army troops on Monday detected two rusted landmines near the border fence in Basoni area of Mendhar sector. The landmines were spotted during track construction at 8.25 am and 12.10 pm, officials said, adding both explosive devices were later destroyed by Army experts in a controlled explosion.

Story highlights:

Zero-Line Incident: The blast occurred directly along the border boundary in the forward Satwal-Naki belt of Krishna Ghati sector.

Heightened Security Grid: Security forces activated emergency surveillance protocols and intensified troop movement to secure the anti-infiltration grid.

Infiltration Assessment: Defense personnel are verifying whether the movement involved a hostile group attempting to cross into Indian territory.

Around a dozen landmines were detected and defused by the Army in the area during the past one week. The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration system. However, heavy rainfall can sometimes wash away the mines, causing them to surface in areas where they may pose a potential risk.