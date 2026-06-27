Strong Earthquake hits Delhi NCR, tremors felt across Northwest India, Pakistan

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, with deep tremors felt across Pakistan and northwest India.

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Delhi earthquake: A strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday evening, sending deep tremors rippling across parts of Pakistan and northwest India. According to initial seismic reports, the quake hit at 7:04 pm IST at a substantial depth of 215 kilometers. Because the earthquake occurred so deep within the earth, the surface impact was heavily cushioned; fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent earthquake.

National Centre for Seismology shares details on Earthquake

The NCS took to social media platform X to confirm the earthquake, which triggered widespread tremors across several countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude quake, no immediate damage reported

Earlier today, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), with no immediate reports of deaths or damage to property. The latest tremor comes just hours after another earthquake rattled parts of the country on Friday evening.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occured in Afghanistan: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ObtVep7bdl — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

In a statement, the NCS said the quake measured 5.3 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. The tremors were felt across several regions, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as further details are awaited.

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Earlier, preliminary assessments had placed the magnitude of quake at 5.4, later updated it to 5.5.

The latest sequence of tremors highlights Pakistan’s vulnerability to seismic activity. The country lies along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet, making it one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the world.

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The Saturday quake marks another in a series of recent seismic events affecting the region, coming shortly after Friday’s 5.3 magnitude tremor.

(With inputs from agencies)