Massive explosion at Nagpur explosives factory leaves 17 dead, 18 injured; High-level probe ordered

A massive explosion at SBL Energy Limited near Nagpur killed 17 workers and injured 18 others, triggering large-scale rescue operations as authorities launched a high-level investigation into the cause.

Massive explosion at Nagpur explosives factory leaves 17 dead, 18 injured

At least 17 people were killed and another 18 injured in an explosion at an industrial explosives factory early Sunday in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, authorities said. The accident took place at the industrial premises of mining and industrial explosives manufacturing firm SBL Energy Limited in Raulgaon village in Katol tehsil.

Explosion Occurs Early Morning hours

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. while labourers were working in the detonator packing unit of the company. The explosion, which was reported by our news agency correspondents at the site of the accident, came without warning. Part of the unit collapsed as workers nearby were shocked by the explosion that caused fire near several vehicles in the compound. Thick smoke was spotted rising high up in the sky, witnesses added. The loud sound of the explosion could be heard across nearby villages as well.

Emergency teams arrive at site to douse the fire

“The explosion caused by an accident took place near the packing unit of detonators. Locals, fire brigade teams along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district emergency services have rushed to the spot,” an official told news agency PTI. Several injured workers were rushed to hospitals in Nagpur for treatment with critical injuries. Efforts are being made to evacuate people trapped under the rubble.

Names of deceased workers unavailable at this time, preliminary reports indicate workers from nearby villages were working in the unit during the time of the blast.

Cause Under Investigation

Authorities are investigating what led to the blast at the industrial unit. Officers from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), among others have reached the spot and are expected to investigate the site soon. “The cause of explosion will be looked into after rescue operations are over,” an official added.

PMO orders financial aid for victims families

Leaders across the country have condoled the deaths. PMO tweeted Sunday evening, “Praying for the souls departed and a quick recovery for those injured. The PM’s National Relief Fund will provide family members of those killed an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each and those injured will get ₹50,000”.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis called the accident “extremely unfortunate and tragic”. “We are monitoring the situation along with district administration and rescue teams,” he tweeted.

