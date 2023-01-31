Home

14 Charred To Death, Several Feared Trapped in Massive Fire at Apartment In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad | Live Updates

Initial reports suggest that three people died in the fire incident.

Dhanbad: A massive fire broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad on Tuesday and it is feared that many people are trapped inside the building. However, the exact number can’t be verified as rescue is still underway. Initial reports suggest that at least 14 people were charred to death in the fire incident. Three kids are included among the 14 dead in the fire incident. “14 dead including 10 women, 3 children and a man in the massive fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Rescue operation is still underway at the site,” Deputy Commissioner, Dhanbad, confirmed.

#UPDATE | 14 dead including 10 women, 3 children and a man in the massive fire that broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Rescue operation is still underway at the site: Deputy Commissioner, Dhanbad — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

“Massive fire breaks out in an apartment in Dhanbad. Several feared trapped. A few deaths reported. The exact number can’t be verified as rescue is still underway,” DSP Law and Order, Dhanbad, said in a statement.

Jharkhand | Visuals from outside Dhanbad apartment where a massive fire broke out. Rescue operation is still underway at the site. pic.twitter.com/3aZZ1MnbPn — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

The fire incident was reported in an apartment in Ashirwad Tower near Dhanbad’s Shakti temple. Soon after getting information, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. The flame of the fire could be seen from a distance as the fire quickly spread.

So far 18 people have been rescued from the apartment and were rushed to the nearest Patliputra Nursing Home by the authorities where they are undergoing treatment.

Live Hindustan reported that the fire authorities are making efforts to accelerate the rescue operation and also asking locals to cooperate who have crowded the building engulfed in the massive fire.

Preliminary reports suggest that one of the residents had a wedding at their flat on the fourth floor of the building where the fire apparently started. However, no confirmed reports of the cause of fire have been ascertained as of now.

The blaze erupted at 6 PM at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad’s Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh, who is monitoring the operation on the spot along with senior police officers, said the exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, this is the second fire incident in four days in Dhanbad as on Saturday, five people including well-known doctor couple Hazras died in a similar fire incident at their private nursing home in the city’s Bank More area.