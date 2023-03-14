Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Gujarat’s Vapi; 12 Fire Tenders Rushed

Home

Fire At Gujarat Chemical Company: A massive fire broke out in a chemical company in GIDC, Vapi of Vaalsad district. Two adjacent companies were engulfed in the fire. As soon as the officials were informed, 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

WATCH: Massive Fire At Chemical Company In Vapi

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a chemical company in GIDC, Vapi of Vaalsad district. Two adjacent companies engulfed in the fire. 12 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/k3jsJMOSse — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023



The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Earlier on March 5, a massive fire broke out inside a chemical factory in Vadodara city. According to officials, the fire broke out at ‘Vision Products Pvt Ltd’ in Padra tehsil of Vadodara at around 2.30 am.

