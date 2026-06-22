Massive fire breaks out at coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj, rescue operations underway – VISUALS

Lucknow Fire: A major fire incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh as massive flames broke out at a coaching centre in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. As per initial reports, the coaching centre was operating from the upper floor of a commercial building, triggering panic among students and residents. In the video shared by news agency ANI, thick smoke can be seen coming out of the structure, with flames rapidly engulfing parts of the building.
According to a report by India TV, some of the students were seen jumping from the building to save their lives. The fire incident created panic and chaos in the area.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Firefighting and rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/No69Nbwj8e
— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
After receiving the distress call, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the furious flames. According to reports, several fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames.
“It is being said that 10-12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter inside the building as the fire is massive,” IndiaTV quoted fire officials as saying.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and instructed authorities to accelerate relief and rescue operations. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for injured people.
Expressing deep concern over the fire incident, the UP CM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
The coaching fire incident has once again highlighted concerns over fire safety compliance in educational institutions, specially those operating from commercial buildings.
Experts also stressed the need for proper fire exits, emergency evacuation plans, which are very crucial in coaching institutions where students come for studies. Authorities will review the safety measures of the structure as part of the investigation.
Further details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.