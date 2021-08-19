Ludhiana: A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in the Field Ganj area of Ludhiana in Punjab. A total of five fire engines have rushed to the spot. Huge smoke billowing out of the building that caught fire can be seen from nearby areas. Also Read - Delhi AIIMS Becomes First Hospital To Have Fire Station Inside Hospital Premises
This is a developing story. More details awaited.