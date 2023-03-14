Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown In Gujarat’s Valsad

A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi of Valsad district early morning today; fire fighting underway.

Valsad: A massive fire broke out in 10 scrap godowns in Vapi of Valsad district early morning today. Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Earlier, at least 22 electric meters were destroyed in a fire that broke out in the meter room of a building near Kalwa township in Thane district of Maharashtra early Tuesday, civic officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

A Thane disaster management cell official said the fire erupted in the meter room of the ground plus four-storey building situated at Vitawa at around 1 AM. Teams of a private power distributor and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot, and the blaze was doused after an hour, he said.

Earlier, a fire broke out in Valsad, Gujarat following a sudden explosion at a pharmaceuticals company. Two people died and two others were injured in the incident.

