Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's suburban Mankhurd on Friday. The incident occurred in Mandala area around 2.45 pm, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

"The blaze erupted in a scrap material godown. It is a 'level-3' (major) fire," a fire brigade official said.

Eleven fire engines and as many tankers are currently engaged in the firefighting operation,” he added.

“There is no report of injury to anyone so far,” he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

#WATCH I Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at a godown in Mankhurd area of Mumbai; no injuries reported so far. pic.twitter.com/LtaRkvaVty — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

Further details are awaited.

