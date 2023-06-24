Home

News

India

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Andhra’s Prakasam District

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Andhra’s Prakasam District

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Andhra's Prakasam District

Prakasam: A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Upon receiving the information about the fire, the fire brigade have reached the site and are trying to douse the fire for more than an hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. Fire tenders present on the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0OZUVZ0bdR — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

You may like to read

Ealier yesterday, a fire broke out in a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district. The bus, according to local media reports, was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16 when it caught fire due to a technical malfunction.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.