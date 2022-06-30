Karbi Anglong: A huge fire broke out in Assam’s Karbi Anglong West district on Wednesday night. The incident occurred in Jengkha Bazar area and has caused damage to properties worth several lakh rupees.Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

According to News Agency ANI, the police officials informed that several shops and business establishments were damaged in the fire incident. While more details are still awaited, it is reported that the locals and fire tenders managed to control the situation later.

A similar incident had occurred earlier in March when a major fire broke out in the forest area of Basistha in Assam's Guwahati, informed Assam Forest Department.