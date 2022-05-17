New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain, and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas late Monday night. Fire tenders and forest officials are present at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.Also Read - 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Terrorists Throw Grenade Inside Shop In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

"A massive fire broke out in the forest areas late last night. Fire tenders and forest officials are present at the spot. A firefighting operation is underway," informed Fire and Emergency Services, Rajouri.

Earlier, a fire had broken out in the Bhaga forest area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.