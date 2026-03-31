Home

News

Massive fire breaks out in Gujarats Surat, kills five members of a family; check shocking details

Massive fire breaks out in Gujarat’s Surat, kills five members of a family; check shocking details

A devastating blaze in Surat, Gujarat claimed six lives, including five women and a child, after a fire broke out in a house in Limbayat Extension.

Gujarat fire tragedy: In a massive fire that broke out in Gujarat’s Surat, five members of a family were killed. In the recent shocking development from the Western part of India, five women and a child died due to the massive fire in a house in Limbayat Extension of Surat. Here are all the details you need to know about the tragic Gujarat accident.

According to Desai, the fire broke out in a three-storey house that the occupants used for saree packing work. When emergency teams entered the premises, the entire room was filled with dense smoke, making it difficult to access the victims initially, the official said.

“After the smoke was brought slightly under control, it was seen that the front room and the surrounding area were packed with foam sheets used for saree packing. Foam was also kept near the switchboard,” she said.

What do Preliminary investigation suggest on Surat fire?

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have been triggered by an electric spark.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Based on our primary discussion with the fire brigade, we suspect that there might have been an electrical spark and resultant fire in the foam placed in front of the switchboard. Since this foam contains chemicals, it generated heavy smoke,” the DCP said. The victims succumbed to suffocation caused by the toxic smoke, she said.

What happened during Gujarat accident?

“Since today is a holiday, they had brought a large amount of material for packing. After being alerted, the police, fire brigade and 108 emergency service personnel reached the spot immediately,” Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai said.

“Based on our initial discussion with the fire brigade, we suspect there may have been an electrical spark that ignited the foam placed near the switchboard. Since the foam contains chemicals, it produced heavy smoke,” the DCP said.

In response to the incident, fire brigade teams and ambulances quickly arrived at the scene after the fire was reported and began rescue operations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai stated.

Desai explained that the blaze started in a three-storey house where saree packing work was being carried out. When emergency responders entered the building, they found the room engulfed in thick smoke, which initially made it challenging to reach those trapped inside.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.