Home

News

Massive fire breaks out in Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, passengers evacuated, fire tenders rushed

Massive fire breaks out in Rajdhani Express near Ratlam, passengers evacuated, fire tenders rushed

The incident took place in the B-1 coach as well as an adjoining SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) coach of Train No. 12431 at around 5.15 am between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations

Rajdhani Train

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early on Sunday. The incident took place in the B-1 coach as well as an adjoining SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake) coach of Train No. 12431 at around 5.15 am between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations under the West Central Railway’s Kota Division.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. As per the reports, there were 68 passengers in the coach when the fire was detected.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Fire breaks out in B-1 coach (near SLR end) of Train No. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express between Luni Richha (LNR) and Vikramgarh Alot (VMA) stations. All passengers of the affected coach were safely deboarded and no injury or… https://t.co/S0JK2JT9xw pic.twitter.com/6n7gVqAXOj — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

“This morning at around 5.15 AM, it was reported that a fire broke out in the B coach and SLR coach of Train number 12431, the Thiruvananthapuram Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express… Upon receiving the incident report, the railway administration quickly informed the district administration and immediately deboarded all passengers. Fortunately, no passengers were injured. The affected coaches were separated and isolated, and the local fire brigade was called in with the help of the local administration to extinguish the fire,” West Central Railway Headquarters CPRO Harshit Shrivastava said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“The train is currently stationary, and it will depart as soon as a diesel engine arrives. Affected passengers have been provided with food and will be adjusted in other coaches. Additionally, a new coach is being planned in Kota to shift the affected passengers, ensuring they face no inconvenience. Affected passengers can contact the railway helpline numbers for assistance. The incident can also be inquired about by dialling 139. The primary cause of the fire is not yet known, but an immediate investigation has been ordered to determine the cause,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.