Gurgaon: A massive fire on Friday breaks out in a slum cluster in Gurugram’s Sector 74 area. As per preliminary reports, the police, fire department personnel have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. No casualty has been reported so far. This is a developing story, more inputs will be added soon.Also Read - Gurugram Police Arrest 2 For Duping Car Buyers on OLX. Here's What Happened