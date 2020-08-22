New Delhi: Barely a day after a major fire in an underground hydroelectric power unit at Srisailam killed 9, another fire was reported from Telangana on Saturday night. The fire broke out at a warehouse at Bonthapally Industrial Estate in Sangareddy district of Telangana. Also Read - Telangana: All 9 Dead, Including Three Engineers, After Massive Fire at Srisailam Hydel Plant; CM KCR Announces ex-Gratia For Kins

No injuries were reported.

The Srisailam fire incident took place on Thursday night. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, which was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the six-unit power station. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a CID inquiry into the incident and a detailed report will be submitted to the state government. The CM has also announced compensation and other aid to the families of the nine people killed. He said Rs 50 lakh ex gratia would be paid to Divisional Engineer Srinivas Goud’s family and Rs 25 lakh each to the families of the other dead.