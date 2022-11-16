Massive Fire Completely Damages Kargil’s Jamia Masjid
The fire was later doused with the help of the Indian Army, the Police, and the Fire and Emergency department.
Fire Damages Jamia Masjid In Kargil: A massive fire completely damaged the Jamia Masjid in the Drass area of Kargil in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The fire was later doused with the help of the Indian Army, the Police, and the Fire and Emergency department, however, it caused massive damage to the Masjid.
