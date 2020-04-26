New Delhi: In another unfortunate incident, an 80-year-old woman died and 10 houses were gutted in massive fire in Dugyani Village of Chirgaon in Shimla district. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon District, 4 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

However, the flame has been brought under control with the collective efforts of villagers, fire brigade and local police.

Rohru Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Negi said that the matter will be investigated.