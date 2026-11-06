Massive fire engulfs four-storey building at Delhi’s Gaffar Market, mobile battery shop suspected to be origin point

A massive fire broke out at Delhi’s Gaffar Market early Friday, engulfing a four-storey commercial building that houses mobile accessories shops. Around 20–25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot

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(Image: IANS)

A massive fire broke out at a mobile accessories shop in Delhi’s busy Gaffar Market early Friday, spreading across all four floors of a commercial building. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, while the incident is believed to have caused significant damage to property. Around 20 to 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Three CAT ambulances and two PCR vehicles were also deployed as a precaution.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call about the fire was received at around 1:28 am at Karol Bagh police station. Police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), reached Shop No. 13/21 at Puri Plaza in Chain Wali Gali, Gaffar Market.

The building has four floors and houses businesses dealing in mobile phone accessories. Preliminary information suggests that the fire started at a shop on the ground floor where mobile batteries were stored. It then spread to the upper floors, engulfing the entire building.

Overheating or overcharging of mobile batteries is being considered a possible reason behind the fire. However, the exact cause has not yet been confirmed.

The incident comes just days after a deadly fire at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area. The fire broke out in Phase-I at around 9:30 pm on October 30. Six people were rescued from the building in an unconscious condition. Four of them later died, while two others sustained serious injuries.

Further details about the Gaffar Market fire are awaited.