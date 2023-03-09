Home

News

India

Massive Fire Engulfs Puri’s Laxmi Market Complex; 3 Injured, Over 40 Tourists Evacuated

Massive Fire Engulfs Puri’s Laxmi Market Complex; 3 Injured, Over 40 Tourists Evacuated

Puri market complex fire: 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot and around 160 fire personnel are engaged in the operational.

140 tourists safely evacuated and are under observation. The situation is under control and operation to douse off the fire is underway.

Puri: A massive fire broke out at a shopping complex in Odisha’s Puri late Wednesday night and fire tenders are trying their best to douse the fire till Thursday morning. The fire engulfed Puri’s Laxmi Market Complex in which three people were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per the police, there were around 140 tourists inside the hotel building when it caught fire. “Of those 140 tourists, 30 were from Nasik and Indore. Around 110 were from Odisha and Jaipur. All of them were safely evacuated by the Odisha fire service team,” Odisha chief fire officer Ramesh Majhi said.

You may like to read

“The situation is under control. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire tenders are trying their best, and the fire will be doused soon,” fire officer Majhi asserted.

According to information, the building caught fire around late at night, and efforts to douse the fire are still on. 12 fire tenders have been deployed at the spot and around 160 fire personnel are engaged in the operational.

“There are no casualties reported in the fire which broke out around late night on Wednesday. Following information, a team of over 100 fire personnel and officials rushed to the spot. They are on the job since then,” SP Kanwar Vishal Singh told media.

SP Singh also added, “Traffic has been diverted on alternate routes to avoid jam and congestion.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.