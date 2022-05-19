Katra: A massive fire has gripped the Trikuta Hills of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra town of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. The fire has been spreading rapidly in major hilly areas for the last two days. Earlier on Wednesday, the Vaishno Devi yatra battery car service was suspended in view of shooting stones on the new track as a precautionary measure by the Shrine Board authorities. However, the pilgrimage continued to go on smoothly through the traditional track.Also Read - Vaishno Devi Yatra Guidelines: Devotees Banned From Entering Beyond Darshani Deori From THIS Time. Details Here

“The police teams, CRPF troops, Shrine Board men and the firefighters are on job to control the flames with the help of water cannons and other fire fighting gadgets,” police said. They added, “Fire fighting teams are taking all preventive measures for the safety of the pilgrims.”

Speaking to the media, Chief Executive Officer of Shrine Board, Anshul Garg said, “Yatra is continuing smoothly through the traditional track. Fire is under control on the new track as well.”

The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the forest area of Trikuta mountain on the late Sunday evening, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday. For ensuring the safety of the pilgrims, the services were paused due to the strong winds and low visibility in the Trikuta hills. These suspended services were later resumed on Tuesday.

According to the shrine board’s CEO, Anshul Garg, the fire erupted in the Trikuta forest range in Jammu’s Reasi (where the Vaishno Devi shrine is located) and had no impact on the pilgrimage but had damaged the forest cover.