Massive fire erupts in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, 300-400 slums reduced to ashes overnight as hundreds of families lose homes

Massive fire erupts in Delhis Uttam Nagar, 300-400 slums reduced to ashes overnight as hundreds of families lose homes

A massive blaze tore through a slum cluster in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, destroying nearly 400 homes overnight and leaving hundreds homeless as firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

Delhi: Hundreds of homes were reduced to ashes after fire razed through a large slum cluster in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar late Wednesday night. According to officials, the fire broke out near a fish market in Matiala village and engulfed the densely populated settlement, leaving many homeless.

Officials said nearly 300 to 400 slum houses were reduced to ashes in the fire, however, there have been no reports of casualties so far. The cause of the fire is still unknown and investigations are underway.

Delhi Fire Service says, “A fire broke out in the slums in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area last night. Approximately 300 to 400 slums were destroyed. The cause of the fire is still unclear. The fire department received information about the fire around 11.50 pm. Around 23 fire engines… — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Delhi Police said firefighters received information about the blaze around 11:50 pm Wednesday night. Officials said the fire broke out at Matiala village fish market which is located adjacent to the slum cluster.

Strong flames engulfed plastic sheets and makeshift hutments made of wood in the area. Within minutes, the fire spread through the entire settlement, sending locals running for their lives. Bright flames and orange hue could be spotted from several kilometres away.

“It spread so quickly that many couldn’t save anything,” eyewitnesses told news agency ANI.

Authorities deployed 23 fire engines

Firefighters rushed to the spot following emergency calls. Officials said 23 fire engines were sent to Uttam Nagar extension to control the fire. Fire personnel fought off flames for several hours into the night. Officials worked diligently through the night to ensure fire did not spread to other nearby residential colonies.

VIDEO | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar near Machhli Mandi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/R2PyMw7iLh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

By early morning, authorities were able to control the fire at the spot. Officials said no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Authorities labelled it as “fortunate” considering the size of the densely populated settlement.

Homes of hundreds destroyed in fire

Locals said residents have been left homeless after fire destroyed several homes in the slum cluster. Hundreds of families living in hutments have lost everything, including household items, clothes, documents, food items etc.

Residents recounted horrific visuals as families could be seen running out of their homes, carrying infants and children along with other valuables. Flames were seen spreading through narrow by-lanes of the area as panicked locals looked on.

Several families took shelter on roads while firefighters tried containing the fire.

Officials are surveying damage

It is not yet clear what caused the fire to erupt late Wednesday night. Officials said the fire might have originated near the fish market that is close to the slum settlement. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. Local authorities are likely to rehabilitate the victims and provide them with essentials in the coming days.

Fire incidents in densely populated slum areas are dangerous as they spread like wild-fire. Buildings and homes are often closely built, leaving minimal scope for firefighters to bring the situation under control.

