New Delhi: At least nine people are feared trapped after a massive fire broke out at Srisailam power station in Telangana. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. According to the reports, panel boards had caught fire due to the short circuit.

Speaking to reporters, officials present at the site said that there were 17 people on duty at the time of the accident, out of which eight have been rescued so far. According to sources, the rescue personnel tried to enter the power station units at least thrice but were unable to enter because of the thick smoke.