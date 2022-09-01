Gangtok: A massive landslide in east Sikkim’s 20 Mile area between Singtam and Rangpo has blocked National Highway 20 and cut off Gangtok from other parts of the state. As per reports, heavy rains in the state triggered multiple landslides and blocked several roads across Sikkim, prompting the government to urge residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary, officials said on Thursday.Also Read - Chilling Video Captures Pakistani Terrorists Trying To Sneak Into Indian Territory In Uri

This was the second time this week that the main highway connecting the Sikkim capital with Siliguri in West Bengal was blocked due to a landslide at the same spot in 20 Mile area. Vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the landslide spot and alternate routes via Pakyong and Pandam have also been blocked at several locations due to multiple landslides.

East Sikkim district authorities said it may take some time to clear the landslide at 20 Mile as heavy rain has hampered the clearing process, and loose rocks are continuously falling on the road.

The Roads and Bridges Department issued an advisory asking people not to travel unless absolutely necessary since incessant rain has loosened rocks and cliffs, making them prone to landslides. It said many roads have been damaged throughout the state and the department is working to restore road connectivity at the earliest.

Indian Army rescues 74 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Army rescued 74 tourists, including women and children, stranded in Yumthang Valley in North Sikkim, a defence release said. No casualty was reported in the landslide, it said.

Jawans of the Trishakti Corps on Wednesday rescued the tourists upon receiving information about them getting stranded due to a massive landslide 19 km from Yumthang Valley, the release said.

Eight tourist vehicles got stuck due to the landslide, following which a footpath was created with wooden planks and ropes, and a human chain was formed to rescue the tourists, it said. They were escorted to safety and provided with food and medical care, it added.