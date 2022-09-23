New Delhi: A massive night traffic jam was reported on Friday night on the national highway near Kurukshetra as farmers held a day-long protest in Haryana. Notably, their protest continued even till late night which resulted in heavy traffic jam on the national highway. The protest by farmers this morning in Haryana’s Kurukshetra continued with hundreds of farmers blocking a key national highway in the area and leading to a massive traffic jam.Also Read - Ahead Of Winter, Centre Asks Punjab, Haryana, UP, Delhi To Chalk Out Plans To Curb Stubble Burning

Police said they are trying to negotiate with the farmers’ union leaders to leave the highway. However, the agitators blocked the highway near Shahbad in Kurukshetra district in protest over delay in purchase of their harvested produce. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

Here’s what farmers say:

Saying that they don’t have space to store their crops, the farmers had asked the state government to advance the date of procurement. Also Read - Thara Foofa Abhi Zinda Hai: 102-Year-Old Haryana Man Carries Out Unique Procession To Prove He's Alive, Demands Pension | Watch

Moreover, they said that their produce has been lying unattended at mandis or markets as the agencies are yet to start their purchase. This made hundreds of quintals of paddy stock getting destroyed in the grain markets in Ambala, Kaithal, and other districts due to increase in their moisture content. The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

Watch Video Here

किसान साथियों ओर देशवासियों किसान यूनियन चढूनी ने बेरिगेट तोड़ दिए जब तक ख़रीद नही आती तब तक NH1 जाम pic.twitter.com/eeFf00kBa0 — Gurnam Singh Charuni (@GurnamsinghBku) September 23, 2022

More than 700 farmers assemble for protest

More than 700 farmers assembled near the Udham Singh Memorial situated on Barara Road near GT Road around 11 AM. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shahabad Kapil Sharma reached the spot and asked the farmers to call off their protest as the government had agreed to calculate the paddy yield per acre as 28 quintals instead of 22 quintals at present.

Some protesting farmers jumped over police barricades put up on the road during their protest. The protest was led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

BKU chief on farmers’ protest

Addressing the farmers at the protest site, Chaduni said the government should immediately begin the procurement process.

The protest, during which farmers also parked their tractors on the road, caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh and police had to later divert traffic.

Protest to end after demands are met

“Until our demand is accepted, the blockade will not be removed from the highway,” Chaduni said.

The crops such as paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23. Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement in mandis.

Commuters remained stranded for protest

As the crucial road remained blocked, commuters in large numbers remained stranded for sometime and the police later diverted the traffic from Pipli to Chandigarh via Pehowa and Ladwa.

A heavy police force was deployed at Shahabad since morning in view of the farmer’s call for protest in support of their demands, including an increase in calculating paddy yield per acre from 22 quintals to 30 quintals for procurement.