Massive Protest Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Residence in Sangrur; Police Resort to Lathi-charge

The protesters are demanding that the state government hike their minimum daily wage to ₹ 700 under the MNREGA (National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme)

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday lathi-charged farmers who were protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands. According to the reports, the agitated farmers demanded an increase of minimum daily wages to Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA), implementing five-marla plot schemes for Dalits and allotment of the third part of common panchayat land on lease to the community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is on the campaign trail in Gujarat which will cast its ballot tomorrow in the first phase of polling.

Here are the demands of the farmers:

Implementation of 5 marla land scheme.

33 per cent representation for Dalits in village cooperative societies, increase in recompense for land acquisition, relief for farmers suffering due to cattle deaths from lumpy skin disease and compensation for crop damage.

Sangrur cops lathi-charged agricultural labourers outside CM @BhagwantMann ‘s rented accommodation. SP PBI Manpreet Singh can b seen hitting protesters in d video. They r dmnding an increase in daily wages to Rs 700. @ManikGoyal_ @SukhpalKhaira @PargatSOfficial @Tractor2twitr_P pic.twitter.com/3I5vD7jbzn — Harmandeep Singh (@har_mandeep) November 30, 2022

The protestors, who included agricultural workers, gathered at the Patiala bypass after which they started moving towards the Chief Minister’s residence where there was heavy police deployment.

The police tried to stop the protestors who included members of eight labour organizations and resorted to the use of force which left some of the protestors injured.

Police, however, said that they did not resort to lathi-charge and stated that “an aggressive faction of protestors indulged in a scuffle”.

“No lathi charge was done, and the protest is going on in a peaceful manner. An aggressive faction of protestors indulged in a scuffle, which was later controlled by the police. We have taken cognizance of their demands,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sangrur said.

The incident created a political uproar with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Shehzad Poonawalla attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of showing his “true face” and said the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to the injustice done to them.

“Kejriwal showed his true form through lathi-charge on Punjab farmers sitting on dharna outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s house. Instead of giving the farmers their rights, Kejriwal is weakening Punjab by investing money of Punjab in Gujarat campaign. Punjabis will give a befitting reply to this injustice of Kejriwal,” Sirsa said in a tweet.

(With ANI Inputs)