New Delhi: A massive protest broke out at a village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh as two ministers from the Yogi Adityanath government reached there to meet the family of a 23-year-old rape victim, who succumbed to her burn injuries last night at national capital’s Safadarjung hospital.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members protested against the visit of UP Ministers Kamal Rani Varun, Swami Prasad Maurya and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj. Besides NSUI members, local villagers also stopped the ministers from visiting the victim’s residence. Notably, the ministers had visited the village on direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the outrage over the rape and murder across the country, CM Yogi issued a statement earlier in the day and assured the “strictest of punishment for the culprits”. “All the accused people have been arrested. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and punishment will be given,” the statement read.

Yesterday at around 11:10 PM, the Unnao rape victim suffered cardiac arrest. The doctors at the hospital tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm passed away.