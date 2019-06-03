New Delhi: Gaping loophole has been detected in the safety of a non-stop New Delhi-San Francisco (SFO) Air India flight that landed in San Francisco, carrying around 225 passengers.

The Air India flight, that took off from New Delhi on Sunday, was cordoned off as soon as it landed because, during the inspection, a crack was found on the bottom right corner of the left side of an entry door.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar to ANI: Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India. 2/2 https://t.co/O8q9R5HlB1 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

The route on which the Air India aircraft, AI 183, was flying is considered as one of the world’s longest.

“Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO on AI 183. During a walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut/crack on the bottom right corner of the left side of an entry door,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar told ANI.

“Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India,” he further added.

“Crew members of the aircraft are to be questioned regarding the massive safety lapses,” sources in Air India said.

Air India is carrying an internal investigation into the incident.