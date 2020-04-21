New Delhi: Scores of cars, trucks and container vans were seen stuck in a huge traffic jam at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday. The struggle comes after the district administration completely banned travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad in view of coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Give Their Pet Dogs a Bath During Coronavirus Lockdown, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Traffic movement was being stopped at the state border since the lockdown was put in place to contain the viral infection. However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will still be allowed to move between the two cities, the district administration said. Also Read - COVID-19: Control Room to be set up in Parliament For Coordination Between MPs, Assemblies

Although, two societies – KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, there is no relaxation in lockdown orders. Industries and offices in the district will not be open and previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition. Also Read - NFL Legend Tom Brady Kicked Out of Park in Florida Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

At least 15 societies have been sealed and declared as COVID-19 hotspots, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said. Till Monday evening, 311 samples had been received by the health department, including from ATS society. A total of 307 reports tested COVID-19 negative, while four tested positive, the DM added.