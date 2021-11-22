New Delhi: A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Kalindi Kunj route from Noida to Delhi on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, many users have reported the traffic congestion that has caused panic amongst office-goers and the public. Many travelers have even tagged the official handles of Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Traffic Police seeking help and some even complained saying that “this issue is happening on a daily basis nowadays.”Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Dances in Middle of The Road For a Dare, Cops Issue Notice For Violating Rules | Watch

Responding to the users, the Delhi Traffic Police have written that the area traffic officer has already been informed in this regard. It added, "Complaint has been forwarded to TI/Sarita Vihar circle for taking necessary action."

Here are some tweets posted by Noida-Delhi goers who are stuck in traffic:

@dtptraffic There is a long traffic Jam on Kalindi Kunj flyover from Noida to Delhi . This issue is happening on a daily basis now days . Please do something #kalindikunj #flyover — jagdeep singh (@singh_jagdeep) November 22, 2021

Daily morning traffic jam and stationary traffic air pollution at Kalindi Kunj red light due to lack of traffic police. .@dtptraffic @DCPSouthDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @ndtvindia @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/goAHKDfGL8 — Dr Arun Prasad (@drarunprasad) November 22, 2021

Complete traffic stoppage for 1 hr on Yamuna bridge from NOIDA side near Kalindi Kunj. Can you please help @dtptraffic @noidatraffic — Raj (@backinbrown) November 22, 2021

Why is there is traffic blockade again on Yamuna bridge from NOIDA side near Kalindi Kunj and there is no warning or information?? @dtptraffic @noidatraffic @noidapolice @DelhiPolice — Srikanth P (@sricon) November 22, 2021

Thanks, area traffic officer has already been informed in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 22, 2021

Thanks. Your complaint has been forwarded to TI/Sarita Vihar circle for taking necessary action. Your complaint is also being forwarded to @dcptsr

. You may also contact DCP-T/Southern Range through twitter handle — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 22, 2021