New Delhi: A massive traffic jam was witnessed at the Kalindi Kunj route from Noida to Delhi on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, many users have reported the traffic congestion that has caused panic amongst office-goers and the public. Many travelers have even tagged the official handles of Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Traffic Police seeking help and some even complained saying that "this issue is happening on a daily basis nowadays."
Responding to the users, the Delhi Traffic Police have written that the area traffic officer has already been informed in this regard. It added, "Complaint has been forwarded to TI/Sarita Vihar circle for taking necessary action."
Here are some tweets posted by Noida-Delhi goers who are stuck in traffic: