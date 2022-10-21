Diwali 2022 Latest Update: Ahead of Diwali, massive traffic jam was witnessed across Delhi and Gurugram as people flocked the local markets for shopping. Several videos of such traffic jams are going viral on social media. One such video, shot at the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway, shows one ambulance stuck in the traffic jam.Also Read - Diwali Ki Safai? Woman Stands On the Ledge of 4th Floor Window, Heart-Stopping Clip Stuns Internet | Watch

To address the traffic jam, Delhi and Gurugram traffic police have created designated parking areas and also have asked people to not park their vehicles at any other location.

#WATCH | Massive traffic snarl on the Sarhaul border at Delhi-Gurugram expressway. pic.twitter.com/ULvrbxnCtB — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

Earlier in the day, the firecracker market in Gurugram’s Gadoli village witnessed a huge footfall. As the sale of firecrackers has been banned in Delhi, several people from the city were seen going to Gurugram for shopping.