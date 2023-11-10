Massive Traffic Jams Witnessed Across Delhi, Gurugram Due to Rain, Dhanteras; WATCH

Despite its ample lanes, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has become synonymous with frequent traffic snarls, a trend exacerbated on this occasion.

New Delhi: This year, the annual pre-Diwali traffic chaos persisted on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, resulting in extensive jams that left commuters stranded for over an hour. The braod 8 lane expressway, meant to facilitate smooth traffic flow, bore the brunt of the festive rush on Dhanteras, a Hindu festival marking the commencement of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

Despite its ample lanes, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway has become synonymous with frequent traffic snarls, a trend exacerbated on this occasion. The situation on Friday saw a surge in congestion as individuals ventured out for last-minute Diwali shopping and to visit relatives. The congestion was so severe that a video captured the plight of an ambulance navigating through the gridlock near the toll plaza, as per a report carried by ANI.

Watch:

Dhanteras, traditionally associated with purchasing items made of gold, silver, and other metals, contributed to the heightened vehicular activity. The festival, which precedes Diwali, prompts a significant influx of people onto the roads, often overwhelming the capacity of major thoroughfares.

The incident underscores the challenges of managing traffic during festive seasons, and the video featuring an ambulance struggling through the congestion serves as a poignant reminder of the broader implications of such traffic issues on public safety.

