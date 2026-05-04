By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes
Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes
Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.