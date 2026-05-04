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Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes

Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes

Published date india.com Updated: May 4, 2026 9:27 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes

Massive upset in Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee loses to Suvendu Adhikari by 15,000 votes

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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