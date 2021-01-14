The massive vaccination drive is all set to begin on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the drive, the Union Health Ministry confirmed earlier. Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech had begun dispatching their vaccine consignments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Serum’s initial vaccine consignment of about 1,088 kg left its Pune facility in special trucks for the city airport. By air, they were dispatched to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Also Read - Delhi Vaccination Drive to be Held at 81 Centres, Four Days a Week: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Later, on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech dispatched via air its first batches of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses) to Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kuruksehtra, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.

It is important to note that once the consignment of vaccines arrives at a state vaccine store, it is the responsibility of the respective state governments to ensure that the vaccine vials reach the eventual vaccination centre safely and with minimal or zero waste.

The district and sub-district stores and primary health centres are the next destinations. During the entire movement of the vaccine, information is fed on the Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) digital platform and mobile application.

According to the guidelines issued to the shortlisted vaccination centres, healthcare workers (those registered in Co-WIN to be vaccinated) on the launch shall include not only doctors, nurses but also nursing orderlies, safai karamcharis, ambulance drivers, and would be from a mixed age group, including above 50 years.

The Union Health Ministry has advised states not to organise “unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day” and said that each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries.