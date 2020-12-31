New Delhi: A huge wildfire has engulfed northeast India’s famed Dzukou Valley located on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, causing severe damage to the environment, said officials. Calling the incident ‘very unfortunate’ Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described Dzuko Valley as one of the most beautiful places in his state. Also Read - Woman Accidentally Sets Her Hair on Fire While Singing Christmas Duet With Boyfriend, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Taking to Twitter late Wednesday night, CM Singh said, "Very unfortunate that a wildfire has started at the Dzuko Valley, one of the most beautiful places in Manipur. It probably started about 2-3 days ago from the Nagaland side and crossed over to our side."

"The grasses are dry, More manpower is sent with equipment," he added stating that the strong winds are making it more difficult for the villagers to take any step to control the further spread of fire.

Meanwhile, in Kohima, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) officials said that the massive fire broke out due to unknown reason.

“The quantum of damage from the incident is not yet ascertained. The blaze in the valley was so huge that it was visible from Kohima. Due to the strong winds, the fire is expected to move further towards the main valley,” an NSDMA official said.

The official said that they are considering requisitioning the Indian Air Force choppers to douse the fire.

Situated at an altitude of 2,452 metres above the sea level, the valley is a popular tourist spot and is mostly famous for its seasonal flowers and bio-diversity.