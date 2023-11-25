Home

‘Master Of Chunavi Photo-ops’: Congress Takes A Dig At PM Modi’s Tejas Sortie

(Image: X/@narendramodi)

Congress Vs BJP: On the day, Saturday 25 November when the voting is underway in the state of Rajasthan, there is some playful banter going on between the BJP and Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sortie on a Made in India Tejas aircraft on Saturday, hailing India’s indigenous capabilities. Congress didn’t miss the opportunity to take a swipe at the PM as the party said that it doesn’t cost the “master of chunavi photo-ops” much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014.

Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and assumed office for the second time in 2019. Before he took oath for the first time in 2014, Congress-led UPA was in power at the centre with Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister of the country from 2004 to 2014.

PM Modi has been attacking Congress for “not doing much” while it was in power for about 60 years.

The grand old party got its chance to give one back to the PM after he took a sortie on a Tejas aircraft during his Bengaluru visit and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country’s indigenous capabilities.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X: “Tejas is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades. Tejas has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) that was established in 1984 and that worked collaboratively with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The design for the Light Combat Aircraft was finalised six years later. Operational clearance was granted finally in 2011. There are, of course, a number of other key milestones as well. It doesn’t cost the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’ much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now.”

Tejas is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades. Tejas has been designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency(ADA) that was established in 1984 and that worked… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 25, 2023

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday took flight in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. During his visit, he conducted a comprehensive review of HAL’s manufacturing facility, encompassing the production of Tejas jets. According to reports, the Prime Minister took the flight for nearly 45 minutes.

After the ride he posted on X: “Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential.”

Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential. pic.twitter.com/4aO6Wf9XYO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023

“Flying in Tejas today, I can say with immense pride that due to our hard work and dedication, we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance. Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Air Force, DRDO, and HAL as well as all Indians,” he added.

