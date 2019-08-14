New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday hailed the Centre’s decision on revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and called it a “master strategy”.

The way they planned the entire issue, it was a master strategy. First, they imposed section 144 and ensured that people don’t create any trouble. Then they tabled the bill, first in Rajya Sabha where they don’t have majority and then got it passed in Lok Sabha,” said the veteran actor, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The superstar had earlier received criticism for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s duo as ‘Krishna-Arjun’. The Congress had questioned how the analogy fits the two leaders.

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe at his comment on Wednesday. “Who are the Pandavas and Kauravas? Do you want another ‘Mahabharat’ in the country?” he asked while addressing an Eid gathering.

Giving context to the analogy which set the oppositions buzzing, Rajinikanth explained that while “one gives the plan, another executes”. He further said, “Kashmir is a home for terrorists and extremists. To impose curfew in Kashmir and to pass it in the upper house first is a master strategy.”

Rajinikanth on #Article370: They planned and executed it perfectly. Politicians should know what to politicize and what not to politicize. I appreciate this move of the government because it is related to national security. https://t.co/uFPg5qedKb — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

“They planned and executed it perfectly. Politicians should know what to politicize and what not to politicize. I appreciate this move of the government because it is related to national security,” he added.

The BJP-led government’s decision on abrogation of Article 370, that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, had received support from many opposing parties including several Congress leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal as well as YSR Congress.

Meanwhile, there has been lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.