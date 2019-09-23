New Delhi: Ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, made a veiled attack on Islamabad and said that India’s neighbour is the breeding ground of terrorism.

“From 9/11 attacks in the United States and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the entire world is aware about the source of the terror. The masterminds of both the attacks were found in same country (Pakistan)”, the Prime Minister said at the event as US President was sitting in the first row of the audience.

Upping the ante against Pakistan that has been attacking New Delhi over abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi asserted,”What India has done (revoking Article 370), there are some people who have trouble over it, they are themselves unable to even take care of their own country”.

“They have made hatred towards India the centerpiece of their governance. They want ‘ashanti’ (disturbance). ‘Woh atank to paltey hain, postey hain’ (they are the breeding ground of terror), the whole world knows them. The time has come for a decisive battle to be fought against terrorism”, PM stated.

Furthermore, he noted that US President was standing strong in his fight against terror. “I want to state with emphasis that in this fight President Trump is with us strongly in the fight against terrorism, and he has shown his determination to fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said, and asked the audience to stand up and give a standing ovation to the US President.

Notably, PM Modi’s statement on terror originating from Pakistan came after the US President vowed to fight ‘radical Islamist terrorism’ to save innocent lives.