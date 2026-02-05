Home

Masterstroke by CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls as TMC government announces Rs 1500 per month to these people, check details here

Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: In a massive step ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, West Bengal government has hiked monthly entitlement under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500 per month per person. As per the recent announcement, the number of beneficiaries of the scheme stands at 2.42 crore and State government has allocated additional Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

CM Mamata Banerjee announces West Bengal Budget 2026-27

The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in the state assembly for the 2026-27 financial year, rolling out cash support and allowance hike measures targeting women, youths and frontline workers ahead of the assembly polls due in less than three months.

For women, who comprise nearly half of the state’s population and have emerged as the TMC’s most reliable voting bloc in successive elections, the state government proposed to hike the monthly grant in the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme by Rs 500 from February this year. The government allocated Rs 15,000 crore for the scheme.

Tabling the budget, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya also announced that the state government will launch a scheme — ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’ — to provide Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to unemployed people in the 21-40 years age group till they get jobs or for a period of up to five years.

The scheme will be launched from August 15 if the Trinamool Congress returns to power.

Allowances for Anganwadi workers and helpers were raised by Rs 1,000 each, with the budget also promising a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin in the event of their death. A total allocation of Rs 280 crore was made.

ASHA workers, another influential grassroots constituency, will also get an additional Rs 1,000 per month. The interim budget further announced a Rs 1,000 monthly pay hike for civic volunteers and Green Police personnel, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

