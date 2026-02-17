Home

News

Masterstroke from Gautam Adani as Adani group announces $100 billion investment towards AI revolution of India, plans to...

Masterstroke from Gautam Adani as Adani group announces $100 billion investment towards AI revolution of India, plans to…

Adani group is planning to put India right at the heart of the global AI economy. Scroll down to know more.

Gautam Adani- File image

Gautam Adani masterstroke: In a significant global business development, the Adani Group, led by Chairman Gautam Adani has made a big announcement in the AI sector of India. In the recent update, the Adani group has announced that it will make a direct investment of $100 billion (approximately Rs 9.1 lakh crore) contributing towards the AI revolution of India. In a big step towards world’s largest integrated energy-compute project, the Adani group will fund the construction of data centers by 2035. Here are all the details you need to know about the new project announcement made by the Adani group.

What is the recent announcement made by Gautam Adani’s Adani Group?

Aiming to make India a major force in the AI ​​revolution, the Adani group has signaled a massive shift in India’s technological role with a commitment to invest USD 100 billion in AI-ready data centers by 2035.

Also read: Who is Rajesh Adani? The right hand of Gautam Adani managing the $200 billion business empire of Adani group, he is special because…

What Gautam Adani has said on India’s technological sovereignty?

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead. At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty. India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future”, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read: Adani Group writes to Yunus government over unpaid electricity dues, with a warning

What is Adani Group’s plan on intelligence revolution?

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani believes we are on the cusp of an intelligence revolution that’s gonna change the game. The Adani group chairman has also said that countries that nail the energy-compute balance will be the ones calling the shots in the next decade and India is perfectly placed to lead the charge. Therefore, in order to make this happen, Adani group is planning to expand AdaniConnex’s National Data Center from 2 GW to 5 GW, putting India right at the heart of the global AI economy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.