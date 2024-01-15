Home

‘Mata Shabri’s Devotion And Significance In The Epic Narrative Should Not Be Overlooked,’ Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of Ram Katha and Mata Shabri in the epic narrative of the Hindu epic. He emphasized the intertwining of spiritual values and social welfare in governance criteria and the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor and tribals.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a gathering during PM-JANMAN event, where he emphasised the significance of Ram Katha and acknowledged the role of Mata Shabri in its narrative. The Prime Minister articulated that the spiritual tale of Shri Ram would be incomplete without recognizing the contribution of Mata Shabri.

During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went beyond political rhetoric to underscore the intertwining of spiritual values and social welfare in the governance criteria. His address delved into the richness of Ram Katha, emphasizing the indispensable role of Mata Shabri in this epic narrative. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor and tribals. He outlined various initiatives undertaken by the government, illustrating its dedicated efforts towards the upliftment of marginalized communities.

Significance Of Mata Shabri In Ram Katha

“The essence of Ram Katha is intricately woven with the character of Mata Shabri. Her devotion and significance in the epic narrative should not be overlooked,” said Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the inclusive nature of the cultural and spiritual heritage.

Furthermore, he emphasized on the government’s proactive measures for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society. The Prime Minister reiterated that these initiatives are aimed at improving the lives of the poor and tribals, aligning with the principles of social justice and inclusive development.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of festivals like Uttarayan, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal and spoke about them being celebrated across the country.

Release of First Installment For One Lakh Beneficiaries

Moreover the Prime Minister also released the first installment towards one lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which comes under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Maha Nyaya Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He further stated that “ The government is putting all its efforts to ensure that each and every scheme reaches them. Now none of my extremely backward brothers and sisters will be left out of the benefits of these government schemes.”

The PM-JANMAN event serves as a platform for dialogue and interaction, allowing the Prime Minister to connect with citizens and share insights into the government’s policies and initiatives.

Significance Of Prime Minister’s Address

Prime Minister Modi’s acknowledgment of the cultural and spiritual dimensions, coupled with the emphasis on welfare measures, reflects a holistic approach to governance. The event provided a forum for the Prime Minister to reiterate the government’s commitment to both the cultural and socio-economic well-being of the nation.

PM Modi’s address at the PM-JANMAN event reflects a nuanced understanding of the cultural, spiritual, and socio-economic dimensions that collectively contribute to the fabric of the nation. The event served as a testament to the government’s endeavor to integrate these aspects into a comprehensive governance framework.

(Inputs From ANI)

